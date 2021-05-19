Video: Bananas plan to grow fruit in new Belfast living museum

Portview Trade Centre in east Belfast and the National Museums NI are hoping people here will go bananas over plans to create a new indoor banana plant-filled greenhouse.

While the tropical fruit might seem a bit out of place in the shadow of the industrial heartland of Belfast, the area has a history of growing the iconic yellow plant, with gardener William Richardson cultivating ripe bananas on behalf of Sir Otto Jaffe in 1911.

German-born linen merchant Jaffe was the owner of the Strand Spinning Mill, once the largest flax tow spinning mill in the world.

Once a centre of manufacturing and technology in east Belfast, the site will now have a much sweeter purpose as a banana field and living museum.

A grant of more than £148,000 has been provided by Tourism Northern Ireland, with the money match funded by Portview.

The new Banana Block – conceived by Urban Scale Interventions and set to open in August - will see 700m2 of vacant space at Portview transformed into a tourism oasis that includes an agri-tech living museum and an archive of mill stories, all set within a tropical banana greenhouse.

A virtual impression of the banana block

The new venture will also provide the key ingredient to a banana beer, which will be developed by Boundary Brewing, a co-operative brewery owned by its members and situated on the Portview site.

Comber-based agri-food company Mash Direct, founded by Martin and Tracy Hamilton, will also be supporting the project as lead sponsor for the development of an Urban Farm and educational programmes on local, sustainable farming and urban agriculture.

With historical connections to Portview in abundance, Tracy also happens to be a member of Belfast‘s well-known Mackie family who once owned Strand Spinning Mill.

Portview Trade Centre Chairman Brendan Mackin said: “We are delighted to receive support from Tourism NI and National Museums NI in our quest to develop a banana-based tourism destination, steeped in local heritage.

“This, alongside our private partnership with Mash Direct, will help us achieve our long-term goals of transforming Portview into an independently sustainable and self-sufficient creative social hub, doubling the number of SMEs on site, and at all times benefitting the local community with neighbourhood tourism at its heart.”

Rosemarie McHugh, Director of Product Development at Tourism NI, added: “We are thrilled to be part of such a unique and interesting offering centred on Belfast’s banana heritage which will provide a new tourism experience in the east whilst supporting a collaborative and innovative approach to the tourism sector’s recovery.”