Video: Belfast protest against Brexit protocol border attracts about 350 people

A crowd of around 350 people gathered on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast on Friday, as an anti Northern Ireland Protocol protest took place.

The protesters walked along the road to the sound of loyalist band music for a short distance before hearing a number of speeches outlining opposition to the post-Brexit arrangements.

TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Moore Holmes were among the speakers.

The crowd heard that both DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie had been invited to attend.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is a section of the Brexit deal designed to avoid border checks on the island of Ireland.

The trading arrangements impacting goods moving between GB and NI have caused significant tension in unionist and loyalist communities, who argue the checks damage the constitutional integrity of the region within the UK.

A number of similar protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol have already taken place across the region over the past few months.

Those gathered held banners demanding Prime Minister Boris Johnson trigger Article 16, while others held placards calling on PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne resign.

Speaking at the protest, Mr Allister addressed the crowd.

"It is great to be with you in east Belfast tonight. By your very presence you give the answer to those who are hoping that opposition to this protocol is dying down,” he said.

"By being here tonight you demonstrate just how wrong those folk are. The first thing I wanted to say tonight is to pay tribute to ordinary loyalists across this province in respect of their grasp of the protocol, in respect of their determination to do something about it.

"Ordinary loyalists have put many unionist politicians to shame.”

Earlier this month, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party's ministers in the Stormont Executive will resign if the UK Government does not take action over the protocol.

At the weekend Sir Jeffrey expressed concern there could be further unrest on the streets of Northern Ireland over the protocol.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police were in attendance at an un-notified public procession in east Belfast this evening (Friday 17 September).

“Organisers of public processions are required to give formal notification of their intentions and consequently when the procession formed at around 7pm, officers administered warnings to participants and had an evidence-gathering operation in place.

“We will now review all the evidence gathered to determine if any offences have been committed.”