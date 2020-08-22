Video: Belfast stabbing leaves man in critical condition and woman injured

A man in his fifties is in a critical condition in hospital following a stabbing incident in north Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police received a report at 12.10am that a group of people were fighting in the Orchard Street area of the city.

Officers responded and, upon arrival at the scene, found a injured man on the ground and a woman who had also been assaulted.

Armed Police deal with a stabbing incident in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast on August 22nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for INM)

Following assessment at the scene, the man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) for treatment of stab wounds to his back. His condition is described as critical.

The woman, aged in her twenties, was also taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to her head.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and possession of a blade. He is in police custody.

A 35-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and is in police custody.

Inspector McCullough said: “We know there were large numbers of people in the area last night, around the time this assault was reported to us, and I want to appeal to anyone who was there and who witnessed what occurred, or who may have footage of it, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 23 of 22/08/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."