Video: Camlough road likely to remain closed after suspicious object discovery

A road outside Camlough in Co Armagh is likely to remain closed for time following the discovery of a suspicious object, police have said.

The Newtown Road at Camlough Lake was closed following the discovery of the object earlier on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander, said on Monday evening: "While our enquiries are at an early stage, the discovery of these two objects follow security alerts which caused disruption to the community in the Keady area last week."In addition to asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to come forward, I would also ask any member of the public who sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, whether that is a person, people, vehicle or indeed any objects that look out of place, to contact police straight away on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty said earlier on Monday the planting of the device was a "reckless act that has no support in the local community, and, it could have claimed lives".

"This is mindlessly reckless and has to be condemned outright. Those responsible are deluded if they think they have any support for their actions," he said.

"This crude and viable device was left at one of south Armagh’s most popular beauty spots. It could have killed. It is frightening to think there are those in our community hell bent on dragging us back to the dark days of our past.

"I have spoken with senior police officers and have conveyed my disgust and anger at this incident. This isn’t the first incident of this type, just last week a similar device was found at Clay Lake outside Keady.

The device at centre of alert.

"This incident must be condemned by all right thinking people and those responsible need to realise their futile and life endangering acts have been rejected by the people of this island."

The DUP MLA William Irwin MLA also hit out at those that planted the "beer keg explosive" device.

Mr Irwin said: “This is yet another reckless incident which is bringing yet further disruption and indeed risk to people in the area. I understand that the device is being examined by technical teams and hopefully this device can be safely dealt with.

"Looking at the pictures it certainly is worrying to see and it has obviously been designed to injure or kill. This type of reckless action really is beyond reason and any right thinking person would outrightly condemn this activity. I thank again the PSNI and security forces for their swift actions in dealing with this very real threat to public safety."

He too said there had been a number of security alerts in recent days and a similar device had been placed at Clay Lake, Keady.

"This is a further escalation of this worrying trend. I would call on those behind this activity to cease immediately and would ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the PSNI.”