Video: Car collides with bystanders as men with pitchforks brawl in Derry

Several cars were damaged and six people were arrested following an incident in Derry on Tuesday afternoon.

CCTV footage of the incident appears to show one car crashing into another car, while a man can be seen running while holding a pitchfork.

The footage also shows number of people leaving their vehicles due to the crash, while the men in the background can be seen engaged in a brawl.

Other footage from the area showed police apprehending several men inside McGinley's shop on Buncrana Road.

The incident happened outside a filling station on the road at around 12.40pm.

The PSNI has confirmed officers attended the scene of the incident at the Buncrana Road area in the city and arrested those involved.

In a later update in the evening, police said the road remains closed near the junction with Springtown Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are this afternoon in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry. (Picture by Garrett Hargan for Belfast Telegraph)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Derry / Londonderry have arrested six people following an incident in the Buncrana Road area on Tuesday afternoon (August 17th).

“Police received a report around 12:40pm of a group of men fighting in the forecourt of a filling station on the Buncrana Road.

“Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location. The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact them in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”