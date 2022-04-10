Video: Car overturns on A8 outside Belfast

A car has overturned on the A8 road outside Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the Coleman’s Corner roundabout at around 12.20am.

Images captured from the scene show the black vehicle on its side on the grass bank close to the road, as PSNI officers attended the incident.

The PSNI has confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in his breath and criminal damage.

An appeal has been issued for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare just before 12:20am on Sunday, April 10.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in his breath and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 39 10/04/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”