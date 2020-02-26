Video: Car slams through hedge landing in garden of Co Antrim home

A wake-up call says councillor

A Co Antrim councillor has urged the public to take care on the roads following a crash which saw a car slam through a hedge before bouncing, hitting a car and landing in the front garden of a home.

It happened on the Townhill Road coming out of Portglenone at the Mount Pleasant housing development on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

The incident was captured on video.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Alderman Stewart McDonald said he believed those involved walked away from the crash.

"Just the previous day there were children playing at that spot," he told the Belfast Telegraph

"It was very lucky. This should be a wake-up call for us all, we could easily be talking of a life lost."

Mr McDonald said there was a large mound in the road just before the small housing development's junction. He said there had been a number of crashes over the years and representations made to the the Department for Infrastructure for safety improvements.

"Drivers are just not aware of the road and come over the mound without knowing what is on the other side and get caught out.

He added: "I would appeal to everyone to slow down in the area at all times but to take special care during the frosty weather when the roads can be treacherous. There is a need for everyone to take heed to the warning which this film provides.

"Otherwise a tragedy is only a matter of time.”

Police, the Ambulance service and the Department for Infrastructure have all been approached for comment.

The crash happened on the Townhill Road coming out of Portglenone. Pic Google

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service added: "We received a 999 call at 12.58 on Saturday following reports of an RTC at Mount Pleasant, Portglenone.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Antrim Area Hospital."

Police said they attended a report of a two-vehicle crash and appealed for information.