Video: CCTV shows car used by killers in Malcolm McKeown murder

Police investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown last month have released new images of the car used by his killers.

The 54-year-old was gunned down as he sat in his car at a petrol station.

It's claimed he was killed as part of a criminal feud.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery appealed to anyone who saw the movements of a dark blue VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, and the people within it, on the evening of the murder.

He said: “The car was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting.

"The CCTV shows it travelling on the Dunkirk Road at 6.22pm and then entering Dewarts Garage at 6.23pm.

"I believe the gunmen waited in it at the back of the filling station for around 56 minutes before shooting Malcolm McKeown. The CCTV shows the vehicle leaving Dewarts Garage at 7.19pm.

The car used by Malcolm McKeown's killers

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the car or the people travelling in it to contact them

“His body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of the garage at around 9pm.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the car or the people inside the Passat during these times. Were you at the garage or were you driving in the area and have dashcam footage?"

The detective said the car was later found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan at around 7.26pm. He said parents of those taking part in football training nearby may have seen it being dumped.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw Mr McKeown at any stage during Monday in Lurgan or Craigavon," he continued.

“This was a chilling murder carried out at close range in broad daylight. Mr McKeown was the father of three children and his family deserve to see justice done.

“I am also still interested in a grey Volkswagen Golf S which was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 5pm and 7pm on the Monday evening.

"Did you see this car?

Murdered: Malcolm McKeown

"Anyone with any information can contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”