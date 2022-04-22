Video: Cushendall club manager speaks of ‘frustration’ after attempted burglary captured on CCTV

The manager of a Co Antrim sailing club has spoken of his “frustration” after two men broken into the bar in an attempt to raid the till for cash.

Joe McCollam runs the Cushendall Sailing and Boating Club, which was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two individuals can be seen moving through the premises in CCTV footage shared on social media by the club, before approaching the till and attempting to break it open.

They later leave when the alarm sounds, with the club confirming while no money was successfully taken, around £1,000 worth of damage was caused to the doors of the establishment and the cash register due to the break in.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McCollam said he received a phone call from the alarm company and later made his way to the premises on the Coast Road.

He said viewing the CCTV footage of the incident was “quite distressing”.

“You hear about break ins, and you think: ‘Oh well these things happen’, but it is only when you watch it happening to you that it just puts a different feel to the whole thing,” he said.

“Especially it is different for us, it is an isolated building with nobody in it at night.

“Thankfully, they didn’t actually manage to get into the till, but they did manage to damage the it and the cash drawers trying to get in.

“Once they accessed the bar area the alarm started going off and they didn’t take anything else. They damaged a few doors to get that far.

“It’s probably around £1,000 worth of damage to the doors.

“We have spent two years on minimal turn over with lockdowns and it is really now we are just getting back to normal.

“Whenever the likes of this comes along it is pretty frustrating and you don’t even have the same cash flows you would have had two years ago to actually deal with these kinds of situations.”

The club has shared footage of the attempted burglary on social media in a bid to help police track down those responsible for the incident.

Mr McCollam said the support from the public has been “incredible” and confirmed the club would be open again at the weekend.

“The PSNI have been great they spent a long time in the area getting CCTV footage to see if they can narrow the search down,” he added.

“We are back up and running again, the tills are repaired and we will be open again at the weekend.”

In a statement, the PSNI said they are investigating the attempted burglary alongside a number of other incidents in the north Antrim area that they believe may all be linked.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report that a car had been ransacked on the Garron Road, Glenariff at around 1:30am. Thankfully nothing was taken from the vehicle.

“We received a further report at 4.45am this morning that a property on the Coast Road, Cushendall had also been broken into and a rear door and tills forced opened.

“Damage had been caused to internal doors, but it is not believed that any money was taken at this time.

“We are investigating a possible link between these two incidents and further reports of burglaries at premises on the Whitepark Road, Ballintoy sometime between midnight and 7am this morning (Thursday 21st April) and the Garron Road and Glen Road in Glenariff.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the areas mentioned or who may have dashcasm footage or CCTV to contact us on 101 quoting reference numbers 701 21/04/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”