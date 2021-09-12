Video: Dog stops play... and 4m viewers are bowled over

Dog leg before wicket: The cricket match is brought to a halt as Dazzle the dog runs on to the field and plays fetch with the ball

This shaggy dog is called Dazzle, is from Co Down — and has just become an internet sensation.

All round the world, people have been laughing out loud at the sight of Dazzle racing on to a cricket field — where her owner was batting — then scampering away with the ball, pursued in vain by players from both teams.

In fact, Dazzle only stopped to deliver the ball to 16-year-old Aoife Fisher who was playing for Civil Service Northern Ireland against hosts Bready in the semi-final of the women’s Clear Currency All Ireland T20 Cup.

Luckily, for over four million people, the delightful but clearly unplanned reunion of Aoife and her beloved puppy was captured on film by Cricket Ireland, which was covering the game online.

Aoife, who plays for CSNI, told the Belfast Telegraph how she saw her golden cocker spaniel sprint onto the pitch.

“I was batting and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Dazzle lying down on the ground,” she said.

“But as the ball went near her, she sprinted on to the pitch and caught it — she was so fast!

“She did a couple of twirls and then I could see her looking for me so I went down onto my knees and called her.

“She ran towards me with the ball and she was so happy to have brought me a wee present.”

Aoife’s pilot dad Jon, mum Patricia, a solicitor, and brothers — James (14), Luke (12) and Jude (10) — were all at Bready Cricket Club in the Co Tyrone village to see the drama unfold.

But, as the Friends School Lisburn pupil explained, Dazzle is always part of the action when she’s playing cricket with her siblings in the back garden of their Ballynahinch home. “She’s our best fielder,” said Aoife, who started playing cricket aged seven.

“When she was a puppy she was obsessed with the ball.

“Then, when we put the stumps up and started playing cricket, she always went into the field, ready to catch the ball when it came and then she’d run around, delighted with herself that she’s got it.”

When Dazzle was eventually brought off the field, Aoife said the other players started clapping and laughing.

“At that point in the game it was inevitable that we were going to lose so that lightened the whole mood and gave us an extra spark of hope which made it a better game in the end,” she said.

Mrs Fisher said none of them could stop 11-month-old Dazzle going after the ball, even though she was on a lead.

“Dazzle idolises Aoife; she was determined to bring her the ball,” Patricia said, adding that the media attention was “great publicity for women’s cricket”.

Bready may have won by 11 runs to reach the final, but it was Dazzle and Aoife that made it a match to remember.