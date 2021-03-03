Video: Emergency services attend Monagh Bypass crash

The Monagh Bypass in west Belfast was shut on Wednesday morning for a short time while emergency services dealt with a two-car crash in the area.

It is believed a Silver Mercedes collided with a work van at around 9.05am.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and PSNI all attended the scene.

However it is thought there were no major injures and no one was cut free from the vehicles involved.

In a statement, the a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the area of the Monagh Bypass, west Belfast on Wednesday 3rd March.

Shortly after 9:05am, it was reported that a car and a van were involved in the incident. It was reported that three people were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The road has now re-opened following the incident."