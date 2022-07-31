Video emerges showing Translink train conductor with bloody nose as PSNI confirm arrest over alleged Lisburn assault

A video circulating which shows the aftermath of an attack on a Translink train conductor has been widely condemned on social media.

The alleged assault happened on board the train close to Lisburn station at around 12.20pm.

Both the police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the incident and was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sharing a video online of the aftermath of the incident, Shankill community worker Stacey Graham condemned the “incident after incident” public transport workers are dealing with, appearing to make a reference to another incident on the west Belfast Glider last week when a video emerged appearing to show a young girl spitting on an older passenger’s face.

The video she shared – which has almost 25,000 views on the platform – shows the train conductor wiping blood from his face as other passengers try to assist him.

In the video the train conductor can be heard saying “he spat on me”, as a first aider with the Red Cross also helps the man with the injury to his face.

After watching the footage, many online expressed their sympathies to the train conductor and condemned the scenes.

One person said: “No one should have to work under these conditions. Disgraceful.”

Another added: “This is an absolute disgrace. Wishing the victim a full and speedy recovery.”

Maria Dillon on Twitter added: “Horrible. No one should encounter such abuse especially when doing their job.”

A spokesperson for Translink said they are working with the PSNI over the incident and said “the safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority”.

"All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence,” they added.

“We utterly condemn this incident, and we will use our onboard CCTV plus witness statements to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We will be working closely with the PSNI to fully investigate this incident, and our colleague will be provided with the appropriate level of support and care.

"We condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone who physically or verbally threatens or abuses our staff."

A PSNI spokesperson added: “A man has been arrested following an assault on a train at 12.20pm on Friday, 29th July.

“Police received a report that a member of staff had been assaulted on the train within the Bachelors Walk area of Lisburn.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 773 of 29/07/22.

"A 31-year-old man arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”