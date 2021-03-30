Video: Ewe couldn't make it up! Driver arrested after lambs discovered in car footwell

A driver has been arrested in connection with an animal welfare offence in Co Antrim after three lambs were discovered in the footwell of his car.

The man was stopped by a Mid Ulster Neighbourhood Policing Team in Portglenone on Monday evening.

The PSNI posted a video of the animals, all bearing livestock tags, on its Mid Ulster Facebook page.

The post explained the male driver was arrested as he is legally barred from keeping animals.

Unable to resist pointing out the unusual circumstances of the situation, the post added: "Ewe couldn't make it up! #ApologiesForThePun."

The video prompted a huge response with nearly 1,000 comments, with some users continuing the puns including this post: "Fella was just making sure they weren’t driving because sheep are bad drivers. They’re always making ewe turns."

Others voiced concern for the welfare of the animals, with one person saying: "Poor lambs. Should still be with their mums. I hope they get back to where they belong and aren’t rejected."

A number of people also queried that there could be instances when it would be appropriate to transport small farm animals in this manner, such as an emergency vet visit.

However, it was pointed out by the PSNI that the man arrested already had been banned from keeping animals.