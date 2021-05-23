Video: Family of Martin McGuinness unveil details of postponed Chieftain’s Walk in his memory

The family of Martin McGuinness have launched the 2021 Chieftain’s Walk by taking a stroll along Derry’s Bogside and City Walls.

The postponed event in memory of late Deputy First Minister is due to take place in the city on August 15 - health guidelines permitting.

The Chieftain’s Walk, which usually attracts thousands of participants, was due to take place in March 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Instead family members walked alone at a charity walk last September.

However, the improving public health situation means plans are now in place for the walk to take place on a new route this summer.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We are delighted to now be in the position to begin planning for the rescheduled Chieftain’s Walk on August 15. Further details will be announced in the near future but, for now, like everyone else, we are glad to see things beginning to reopen after such a difficult time.”

On Sunday, what would have been Mr McGuinness’ 71st birthday, his widow Bernie and other family members retraced the previous route as part of the official launch.

They were joined by outgoing Sinn Fein MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.

Ms Anderson and her fellow Sinn Fein MLA in Foyle Ms Mullan were recently asked by Sinn Fein to stand down as elected representatives as part of a major internal review of the constituency, carried out by the party’s Dublin leadership.

Mr McGuinness’ son Fiachra is believed to be among a number of possible candidates to be selected by Sinn Fein ahead of the upcoming Assembly election next year

The Chieftain’s Walk will take place on Sunday 15 August at 1.30pm. Full details to follow.

It will be the fourth annual event to take place since Mr McGuinness’ death from a rare medical condition in March 2017.

Registration is now open: http://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Chieftainswalk2021