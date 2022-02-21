Video: Fermanagh residents fear they could be stranded for weeks following extreme flooding

Bridge residents are using to get in and out of homes.

People living in the Boho area of Fermanagh fear they could be cut off from essential services for weeks following severe flooding

A series of storms, the latest in the form of Storm Franklin, has caused devastation across the country.

Boho is an area which has been badly affected by flooding for many years but locals say it is getting “worse, more persistent and water levels are rising every year”.

Pointing to a lack of action from central government, resident Charlene Maguire said: “It’s costing too much money to do anything to fix it so therefore they refuse to do anything.

“The flood is on the main road to the primary school so a lot of children, parents and school teachers are affected.

“A lot of elderly people are also on the road and receive home care daily because of their needs which they can’t get because of this flood.

“The flood could remain like this for several days or weeks. People therefore feel cut off from all services and essential needs.”

Sharing a photo (below), Charlene said: “This is how we access our homes if we need to get out to the main road over a drain with the ladder and across the field to the road where it’s clear.”

Bridge residents are using to get in and out of homes.

The issue has endured for many years and the Boho community have called for support but say they have not received any reassurance from central government.

The only help they get has come from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) in the event of emergencies, Ms Maguire said.

A recent Assembly question lodged by Sinn Fein MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Jemma Dolan, asked the Department for Infrastructure for an update on what it is doing to address the reoccurring flooding in Boho.

Image showing the extent of flooding in Boho.

In response, DfI said: “Flooding in the Boho area of Co Fermanagh usually occurs when water levels in the Sillies River rise after prolonged and heavy rainfall.

“Officials have in the past considered a flood alleviation scheme for this area, which would involve the diversion of the Sillies River and improve the gradient in this flat and slow flowing river. Unfortunately, the costs of these proposals far outweigh any benefits in terms of flood alleviation that would be gained.

“However my Department continues to carry out routine watercourse maintenance on the Sillees River, to help ensure that there is no increased risk of flooding in the Boho area.

"Maintenance works have commenced and are programmed to be carried out by the end of this financial year. Previous efforts by my Department to raise the road level have not been successful due to settlement.

“In addition, my Department has established a community resilience group in the Boho area, to help residents be more resilient to the impacts of flooding.

"Officials have also developed strong links with other response organisations and the voluntary sector, to provide co-ordinated multi agency support to individual properties or communities that may be cut off by flood water and require access to essential services.”