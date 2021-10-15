Video: Firefighters called to Belfast flat fire for third consecutive night

Firefighters battled a blaze at a block of flats in west Belfast for a third consecutive night.

The Fire Service sent three pumps and an aerial appliance to the derelict flats in the Ross Street area of Divis shortly after 10.15pm.

The blaze took hold of the upper floors of the complex with firefighters bringing the blaze under control after gaining access through barricaded windows.

It is the third consecutive night that emergency services were called to the deliberate fire at the now vacant Ross Street flats. There have been several other fires in previous months.

Firefighters deal with a fire in the Ross Street area of Divis in west Belfast on October 14, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The flats are expected to be demolished later this month, with plans for 22 new homes on the site.

Police have been contacted for comment.