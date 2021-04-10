Video: Firefighters tackle blaze at Carrickfergus upholsterers

A company which supplies furnishings to some of the top hotels in the UK and Ireland has been ravaged by a major fire.

The blaze at the Abbey Upholsterers factory and warehouse began at around 3.30am on Saturday and at one point saw more than 70 firefighters called to the scene.

Established over 90 years ago, the firm has fitted out the likes of the famed Claridge’s Hotel in London, the Shelbourne in Dublin and the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort in Ballymena.

The 70,000 square feet premises outside Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, suffered significant damage as a result but the cause has yet to be established.

Residents were told to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke created by the blaze, which required nine pumping appliances to extinguish.

Fire at Abbey Upholsterers Ltd. on Meadowbank Road on the outskirts of Carrickfergus. Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Dermot McPoland, of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There are no reports of any injuries and at this stage we don’t know how or where exactly the fire started but that will be investigated.

“We are encouraging local residents to keep their windows closed due to smoke in the area.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement on Facebook, Abbey Upholsterers said: "Everything will be done to resume business as soon as possible."

The company, which employs around 100 people, was founded by George Devlin after he was made redundant from Whiteabbey Mill in 1926.

According to its website Mr Devlin used his severance money to buy a roll of linoleum which he sold door to door, using the profits to start a new business.

Aside from high end hotels and restaurants the company also provided specialist furniture joinery services to Arsenal football club for its corporate hospitality areas.

It also fitted out the VIP areas of the former Olympic Stadium in London after it became the new ground for West Ham Utd.