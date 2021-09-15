Video: Former Man Utd star Patrice Evra gets demonstration in Irish dancing during visit to west Kerry

Former Manchester United left-back patrice Evra has delighted users on social media after being filmed in an Irish pub receiving a demonstration of Riverdance.

The former French international spent eight years at the Old Trafford club, making 273 appearances and becoming a firm fan favourite in Manchester.

Despite his glittering career around the world, it’s safe to say he wasn’t familiar with the intricacies of Irish dancing before being given a first hand demonstration by the former Kerry GAA star Tomas O Se.

Filming the encounter on social media, the Frenchman said: “In Ireland you got a famous Riverdance. I am with Tomas. So Tomas what is it about Riverdance?”

Responding “let me show you”, the Kerry All-Ireland winner then jumps straight into the perfect Irish dancing routine, much to the amazement of Evra who is filmed standing stunned while watching.

Upon finishing the routine, O Se goes on to parody Evra’s famous phrase: “I love this game.”

The former left-back also tagged former colleagues and Irish internationals John O’Shea and Roy Keane in the social media post, saying: “@OfficialKeane16 & @JohnOShea81 you never told me about #Riverdance".

Patrice Evra was in west Kerry as part of filming with the cast and crew of Sky’s A League Of Their Own show.

Regulars Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan were also pictured on social media in recent days filming a segment for the show in Ireland.

The show's panelists also took part in road bowling on a 1km course near Ballyferriter on Tuesday.