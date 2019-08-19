Video: Funeral for IRA man Alex Murphy, convicted of 1988 Army corporal killings, takes place in Belfast

Corporal Derek Wood, who was murdered in Andersonstown in 1988

Corporal David Howes who was murdered in Andersonstown in 1988

The funeral of Alex Murphy takes place on the Falls road in west Belfast August 19th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The funeral has taken place in Belfast of an IRA man convicted of the 1988 Army corporal killings.

The funeral mass for father-of-four Alex Murphy took place at St Peter's Cathedral before his remains were taken to Roselawn Crematorium

Mr Murphy, who died on August 15 at home in west Belfast, was believed to be in his early sixties.

At age 15, he was among the youngest republican prisoners in Long Kesh prison in the 1970s.

He received a life sentence along with one other man - Hugh Maguire - for the IRA killing of Royal Signals corporals Derek Wood (24) and David Howes (23) in March 1988.

The two Army corporals were dragged from their Volkswagen Passat by a mob after straying into the path of the IRA funeral cortege of Kevin Brady, one of those killed when loyalist Michael Stone attacked a funeral in Milltown cemetery.

Harrowing video footage of the incident showed the two young soldiers being pulled from the car, beaten to the ground and disarmed.

Although both were armed, only one soldier fired a warning shot into the air to drive back the crowd.

The two men were given the last rites by Fr Alex Reid, a Redemptorist priest.

A graphic photo of the priest kneeling beside David Howes' broken body has become one of the most searing images of The Troubles.

Corporal Howes had only been in Northern Ireland for a week before he was murdered.

IRA killer Alex Murphy

People at the funeral said later they believed they were under attack from loyalists when the corporals, who were dressed in plain clothing, drove into the funeral cortege.

Alex Murphy was later released in 1998 under the Good Friday Agreement after serving around 10 years in prison.

He is survived by his four children Sean, Mairghread, Piaras and Conall.