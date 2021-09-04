Video: Hundreds bid farewell to schoolboy Harry Steele, who was killed on Co Down road

Around 700 mourners gathered yesterday for a service of thanksgiving in memory of a Co Down schoolboy killed in a road accident.

Eight-year-old Harry Steele, from Kircubbin, died in the tragedy on Monday evening.

He was hit by a car on the Rowreagh Road where he lived.

He was buried in a white coffin carried by his father Samuel and other mourners at Cardy Gospel Hall in Greyabbey.

Evangelist Walter Boyd, a long time friend of the family, spoke at the service, describing how Harry “is today safe with Christ in heaven”.

Harry’s uncle, Jim, brought tears as he recounted stories, saying the young boy had left his family and friends with the most beautiful memories.

He recounted how Harry showed his enterprising qualities during lockdown when he got some hens and enjoyed selling eggs to family members.

Harry also wanted his mum to make jam, he recalled, so that he could sell it to his growing list of customers.

“Everyone who worked at the farm just loved Harry,” added Jim.

The young boy was later interred in Kirkistown Cemetery in Cloughey.

At a service there, Gary Davidson, a member of Cardy Gospel Hall, recalled “a wee character around the family farm, filling the hearts of all who knew him with joy”.

He read out the Bible verse John 3:16, which describes how God “gave His only begotten son”. Mr Davidson urged those who have been praying for Harry’s parents, siblings, grandparents and family to continue praying as they face the future without their son who “they adored”.

Harry was pictured in his school uniform in an order of service handed out to mourners, who were asked to make donations in lieu of flowers to the Air Ambulance.

He had been described earlier this week by Roger Irvine, his principal at Kircubbin Integrated Primary School, as a “kind and thoughtful” primary five pupil.

“Harry was a quiet yet popular member of his class,” he said this week.

“He was extremely polite, kind and very thoughtful and had many good friends. Harry was particularly animated when he had opportunities to discuss his passion for all things agricultural.”

Harry is survived by his parents, Samuel and Naomi, and three siblings.