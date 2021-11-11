Video: Justice Minister pays tribute to Victim Support NI on 40-year anniversary

On the 40-year anniversary of the Victim Support Northern Ireland charity, the Justice Minister paid tribute to the staff and volunteers of the service.

Naomi Long told the event that improving outcomes for victims and witnesses within the justice system was one of her “key priorities” and said the recently published Victim and Witness Strategy is intended to build on this.

Victim Support Northern Ireland provides support whether or not a crime has been reported and provides assistance at court, help with criminal injury claims and referral to other services.

“One of my key priorities has been to improve outcomes for victims and witnesses and I have listened to the experiences of many victims, their families and the organisations who represent them,” said Ms Long

“I have focused on doing everything in my power to ensure that the needs and interests of victims are at the centre of the justice system.

“Since becoming Justice Minister, I have taken practical steps to do that, including establishing a new role for a Victims of Crime Commissioner, and delivering on recommendations contained in the Gillen Review to provide additional support for victims in cases of serious sexual assaults.

“This new strategy brings together both practical outcomes and further work to help us better understand what victims and witnesses need.

“It will ensure that victims and witnesses receive more effective emotional and practical support, both as they recover from the impact of crime, and as they engage with the criminal justice system through a range of programmes, pilots and initiatives.”

She added: “It will bring a focus to ensuring that we consider the needs of victims and witnesses as we put in place new policies, strategies and operational practices; and also include a commitment to consistently provide the information and services that victims and witnesses need and are entitled to.

“Victim Support Northern Ireland is a key partner in the criminal justice system to support people when they need it most.

“The needs of victims and witnesses have evolved significantly over the past 40 years and Victim Support Northern Ireland has continued to grow as an organisation to ensure that victims and witnesses have the help and support that they need.”