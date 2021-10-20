Video: Major blaze at Antrim industrial estate ‘deliberate ignition’

A major fire at an Antrim industrial estate on Tuesday evening is believed to have been “deliberate”, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The fire at Rathenraw Industrial Estate was brought under control by fire crews, with five appliances attending at the height of the incident.

The Fire Service were alerted to the blaze shortly after 8:30pm on Tuesday night.

Smoke could be seen from over four miles away as thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances tackled the fire at its height.

Water jets and foam were used to help bring it under control.

The blaze is believed to have started at a lorry before spreading to around 15 other trailers at the site.

Firefighters battle a blaze in an industrial estate in Antrim on October 19, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters worked with those on the site to ensure everyone was brought to safety.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “At the height of the incident there were five Fire Appliances, an Aerial Appliance and a Command Support Unit in attendance.

"Firefighters worked hard in challenging conditions to tackle the fire. They used 6 water jets and a foam jet to extinguish the blaze, and also assisted with moving plant machinery to a safe location to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Unfortunately 18 lorry trailers were destroyed by the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 1.33am on Wednesday 20 October.”

The PSNI said they are investigating the incident, while the Stiles Way area has since reopened.

Aftermath of the blaze Credit: PressEye

They said a “significant amount of damage” was caused as a result of the fire, with a large number of trailers being destroyed, along with damage being caused to buildings and other items.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. We are appealing for anyone with information and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1855 of 19/10/21."

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”