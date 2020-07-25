Video: Man charged after crash involving allegedly stolen car

A 19-year-old man has been charge after an allegedly stolen car was involved in an early-morning crash in west Belfast.

Police said they received a report just before 2.05am on Saturday that a Vauxhall Astra car had been stolen from outside a house on Great Northern Street in the city.

A short time later the Vauxhall was involved in a crash with a Peugeot car at the junction of the Andersonstown Road and Finaghy Road.

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Andersonstown Road on July 25th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The crash was reported to the Northern Ireland Ambulance by the PSNI and three emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Footage from the scene shows two cars significantly damaged, with one vehicle appearing to have ploughed through a metal railing.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on July 27.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.