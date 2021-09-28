Video: Man smashes car with weapon in Belfast attack

Police are investigating an attack on a car in west Belfast.

Video footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

In a statement, police said they received a report of criminal damage to a car in the Whiterock Road area on Monday.

"Officers attended after receiving the report shortly after 3pm that a car had been attacked with a weapon and damage caused to windows and a wing mirror,” it said.

"The driver was not injured. An alteration followed some time later between individuals in the area.

“Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen a black Volkswagen estate-style car in the area at the time is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1089 of 27/09/21. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”