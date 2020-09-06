Video: Motorcyclist taken to hospital by air ambulance after Whitehead crash

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Co Antrim.

The crash happened on Marine Parade in Whitehead shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday.

One emergency crew and the charity air ambulance were called to the scene.

The man was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital by air ambulance. The patient’s condition is not known.

One bystander told the Belfast Telegraph : “It looks pretty serious - it took the paramedics ages to get the man onto the stretcher and into the ambulance. I hope he’s OK.”