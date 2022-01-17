Video: NI public mostly opposed or ‘sitting on fence’ regarding ‘double-jobbing’ proposals

Politicians ‘double jobbing’ as MPs and Assembly members was such a controversial issue in the past that the practice was banned in 2016 – but now it could be allowed once again.

While many members of the public seem to have no problem with a regular person working two jobs at once, some don’t believe our MPs should.

Four out of the five NI Executive parties have blatantly opposed the proposal to reintroduce dual mandates, with only the DUP in its favour, but the Belfast Telegraph took to the streets of Belfast city centre to find out what the voters think themselves.

“I have two or three jobs – but I’m not representing anybody, am I?” noted Jackie Parkes from Antrim. “I’m not getting paid out of the public purse, they’re representing the public and it’s different.”

While she believes politicians should not be paid extra pay for dual roles, she affirmed she is “sitting on the fence” when it comes to whether one person can fulfil the roles of both MP and MLA adequately.

Many passers-by seemed to share Jackie’s feeling of ‘sitting on the fence’ in regards to the issue, or in some cases, felt complete apathy towards Stormont in general.

One man told this newspaper, “I have no opinion on it at all, I haven’t given much thought to it, and I’m not even entirely sure what it [double-jobbing] is.”

Biker David Thompson however, thinks that “as long as it’s disclosed and there’s no conflict of interest” he doesn’t seem to have any qualms with the dual mandate.

“There’s loads of people with two jobs, I had two jobs for a long time. I had to disclose it,” said the Newtownabbey native.

“As long as they’re able to continue their [initial] role and give it 100%, I’d be more than happy with it.

“I think there will always be people that try to politicise it, but if you forget the political aspect and look at the realistics – are they able to do two jobs properly? If they are, I still don't see a problem.

“I accept that it’s a controversial issue and I do accept that potentially there could be issues, but maybe the criteria around it needs to be tightened up. There may need to be very specific guidelines about it and that was something that was lacking before.”

Co Antrim resident John Robinson said he used to vote for the DUP, but never will again following Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s threats to collapse Stormont over the NI Protocol. The Glengormley man is also staunchly against the suggestion of ‘double-jobbing’.

“There shouldn’t be two, it’s not right. I worked in the health service and I wasn’t allowed to have two jobs. It shouldn’t be brought back at all,” he said.

“In all fairness, they should be more concerned about our welfare here, not across the water, not doing a double job there. There’s too much of it going on and I think it should be stopped.

“That’s the DUP all over. They’re the only party that's for it and I don’t agree with them. I voted for the DUP and I’ll never vote for them again, not for what they've done. They’ve put us in ruin in this country.”

He added that he “definitely” wouldn’t vote for Sir Jeffrey if he were to run in his constituency.

“I disagree with what he’s done, over Brexit and everything. You can’t threaten to bring down an Assembly on Brexit. In all fairness, the economy by all accounts is picking up in Northern Ireland. It’s doing well, so why bring down Stormont and put all that back into ruin again?”