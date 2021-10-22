Video: Nigel Farage tricked (yet again) by pranksters into making republican references in video message

Nigel Farage has been tricked yet again into creating a video message with an Irish republican message.

In his latest video the GB News presenter wishes the best of luck to an Australian group who are doing the “amadán” fundraiser.

He also mentions the leader of the group ‘Sean South’ and the message comes from ‘Garry Owen’, a reference to the Wolfe Tones song ‘Sean South from Garryowen’.

Sean South was a member of an IRA military column led by Sean Garland on a raid against an RUC barracks in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh on New Year's Day in 1957.

South, along with Fergal O'Hanlon, died of wounds sustained during the raid.

"Good luck to all involved in the amadan fundraiser hiking overnight at Amma mountain in New South Wales until dawn on Friday,” Farage said.

"A lorry load of volunteers set off on Thursday and the leader of the gallant band is Sean South and this message comes from Garry Owen.”

Cameo is a celebrity platform service where well-known people record messages for a fee.

In a video that emerged earlier this week, a group of hoaxers had Mr Farage address a message to a Gerard, which is the full first name of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and refer to Brighton, where an IRA bomb targeted British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and her Conservative Party colleagues in 1984.

“They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team back at tiocfaidh ar la’s in Brighton,” said the broadcaster.

Tiocfaidh ar la translates as ‘our day will come and is association with the republican movement.

Farage said: “I’ve had the full story. You were the team leader there for many years. They now want to wish you a belated – because we kind of missed it by a couple of days – but a belated 71st birthday and they hope you’re having a very happy retirement. As do I Gerard, enjoy.”

Earlier this month Mr Farage admitted he was hoaxed into ending a paid-for birthday greeting with the saying “up the ‘RA”.

He said he always rejected unsuitable messages, but one can occasionally slip through the net.

He also said he is “happy to say anything anybody wants” as long as they pay him £100, adding he thought the Irish phrase was the name of an establishment in Brighton.

The former Ukip leader used the republican slogan in a paid-for birthday greeting sent to an Irish man by the leading Brexiteer.

In the 25-second recording, Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend.... Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!”

The latest prank comes after ex-Ukip Northern Ireland leader David McNarry defended Mr Farage after RTE presenter Claire Byrne challenged him over his Irish history knowledge on her programme on Monday evening.

Ms Byrne told the Brexiteer “you haven’t got a clue” over his knowledge of Ireland after Mr Farage questioned why the nation was still part of the EU during his appearance via video link and claimed the Republic is “governed by the EU”.

Ms Byrne then played the clip of Mr Farage saying ‘Up the Ra’.

Mr McNarry said Mr Farage has “great” knowledge of the topic which was evident when the broadcaster was leader of Ukip.

"When I was [Northern Ireland Ukip] leader, we had many a conversation regarding Irish history and he had a great understanding,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And I think that was how he was able to grasp a hold of his brief on Northern Ireland. You can’t really talk about Northern Ireland unless you have a knowledge of where we are – particularly now we’re celebrating 100 years.”

He added: “He’s more scholarly on Irish history than I am.”

Mr Farage’s spokesperson has been contacted for comment.