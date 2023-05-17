Video of bandsmen mocking Michaela murder ‘like a scene from 1930s Germany’, tribunal judge says

Bandsmen mocked murdered Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey in a livestream that was broadcast on social media.

A tribunal judge has compared the behaviour of bandsmen who mocked murdered Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey to the actions of those in 1930s Germany.

Noel Kelly said the incident at an Orange Hall in Dundonald last May appeared to be a “joint enterprise” among many of those present.

Mr Kelly, the president of the Industrial Tribunals and Fair Employment Tribunal, was speaking on the final day of an unfair dismissal case taken by lorry driver Andrew McDade.

Closing submissions were made on Wednesday.

Mr Kelly said: “No one was saying ‘shut up and sit down, it looked like a Munich bierkeller in the 1930s.

“Young men with stiff arm salutes, chanting and roaring, drink everywhere, I didn’t see anyone try to stop it.

“It was an utterly disgraceful thing … utterly, utterly contemptible,” he added.

Mr McDade filmed the incident at the Orange Hall on the same day that the loyal orders held a parade to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

The 32 second clip shows a crowd of young men singing a song mocking the murdered Tyrone school teacher and her husband John McAreavey.

Mrs McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

Mr McDade is claiming he was wrongfully dismissed by building supply company the Norman Emerson Group.

He had worked as a delivery driver for the company since 2014.

There was public outcry after the video was posted online, with the Norman Emerson Group being contacted by customers, suppliers and members of the public about the offensive video that was livestreamed on Mr McDade’s Facebook page.

The Facebook profile showed Mr McDade as being employed by the group that has around 50 staff from both sides of the community.

Representing Norman Emerson, Frank O’Donoghue KC said that the company acted “reasonably” when firing Mr McDade, adding that his actions had caused “enormous hurt” to the management and entire workforce.

He said that McDade’s defence was “damage limitation” that had been in part organised by the Portadown Orange Order who, the tribunal was told, had contacted Jamie Bryson in the wake of the incident.

Mr Bryson denied that he had been instructed by the Orange Order, saying he had only ever been instructed by his client, Mr McDade.