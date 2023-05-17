Video of bandsmen mocking Michaela murder ‘like a scene from 1930s Germany’, tribunal judge says

Bandsmen mocked murdered Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey in a livestream that was broadcast on social media.

A tribunal judge has compared the behaviour of bandsmen who mocked murdered Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey to the actions of those in 1930s Germany.

Noel Kelly said the incident at an Orange Hall in Dundonald last May appeared to be a “joint enterprise” among many of those present.

Mr Kelly, the president of the Industrial Tribunals and Fair Employment Tribunal, was speaking on the final day of an unfair dismissal case taken by lorry driver Andrew McDade.

Closing submissions were made on Wednesday.

Mr Kelly said: “No one was saying ‘shut up and sit down’, it looked like a Munich bierkeller in the 1930s.

“Young men with stiff arm salutes, chanting and roaring, drink everywhere, I didn’t see anyone try to stop it.

“It was an utterly disgraceful thing … utterly, utterly contemptible,” he added.

Mr Kelly said he was not drawing comparisons between the Orange Order and the Nazis, explaining: "They're an organisation which is the opposite end of the spectrum.”

Mr McDade filmed the incident at the Orange Hall on the same day that the loyal orders held a parade to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

The 32 second clip – part of a four-minute stream – shows a crowd of young men singing a song mocking the Tyrone school teacher, who was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, and her husband John McAreavey.

Mr McDade is claiming he was wrongfully dismissed by building supply company the Norman Emerson Group.

He had worked as a delivery driver for the company since 2014.

There was public outcry after the video was posted online, with the Norman Emerson Group being contacted by customers, suppliers and members of the public about the offensive video that was livestreamed on Mr McDade’s Facebook page.

The Facebook profile showed Mr McDade as being employed by the group that has around 50 staff from both sides of the community.

Representing Norman Emerson, Frank O’Donoghue KC said that the company acted “reasonably” when firing Mr McDade, adding that his actions had caused “enormous hurt” to the management and entire workforce.

He said that McDade’s defence was “damage limitation” that had been in part organised by the Portadown Orange Order who, the tribunal was told, had contacted Jamie Bryson in the wake of the incident.

Mr Bryson denied that he had been instructed by the Orange Order, saying he had only ever been instructed by his client, Mr McDade.

The tribunal has been urged to consider that Mr McDade could not have foreseen that live-streaming from the hall would have resulted in the broadcasting of the chant.

Mr McDade was suspended on June 3, while an investigation was carried out, and then dismissed by his employer following a disciplinary meeting. He did not appeal against his dismissal last year.

On Tuesday the tribunal heard the full four-minute video was not available because Mr McDade deleted the video and his Facebook profile in the early hours of June 3 after receiving threatening messages, and fearing for his safety.

During the industrial tribunal hearing in Belfast, representatives from Norman Emerson Group said they feared reputational damage to their firm, which included the GAA among its customers, after the clip went viral.

Making his final submissions, Mr Bryson said his client had not appealed against his dismissal at the time due to confusion.

He argued that had his client videoed the chanting and posted it, that would be a different case.

But instead, he said, his client had taken a four-minute livestream at Dundonald Orange Hall to show the cultural celebrations following a parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, describing a family event including bouncy castles outside the hall.

"Could Mr McDade have foreseen that act B (the chanting) would take place? I respectfully say he could not," he said.

"He could not have foreseen the vile, reprehensible conduct of other people."

Condemning the chants about Mrs McAreavey's murder, Mr Bryson questioned whether livestreaming could be considered gross misconduct.

Mr Bryson also argued that the reaction on social media "infected" the decision by his client's former employers.

He emphasised his client was entitled to take the case and urged consideration of the legal arguments for unfair dismissal.

Mr O'Donoghue KC described the case as "nonsense".

He said the employer carried out an investigation and held a disciplinary meeting, with a "clear reason for his dismissal" and a "fair process".

He said such is the demand for HGV drivers Mr McDade had been able to secure employment with another firm within six weeks of his dismissal from the Norman Emerson Group.

Mr O'Donoghue described the firm as employing across the community, from Orange Order members to GAA players in Mid Ulster, an area he described as a "tinderbox" politically.

While Mr McDade had been considered a good employee for a number of years, reflecting on the content of the video, the linkage of the employer and the response from wider society, Mr O'Donoghue argued: "We say this is probably a case for zero tolerance - what was the employer to do?"

Mr O'Donoghue also claimed that the Orange Order had "attempted to control the narrative" following the response to the video, referencing how Mr McDade had contacted a Portadown Orange lodge for advice and was referred to Mr Bryson.

He questioned whether Mr Bryson was being paid by the Orange Order for representing Mr McDade.

Mr Kelly questioned Mr Bryson on why the full four-minute video clip was not available, and had no one downloaded it before Mr McDade deleted it and his Facebook profile.

"It appears to have vanished like a puff of smoke," he said.

Mr Kelly emphasised he and the panel will consider the case on legal arguments, but said on a wider point he considered the video to be "absolutely breathtaking".

On Monday, Mr McDade's partner, nursing assistant Rhonda Shiels, appeared in a case challenging the decision by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to dismiss her after she liked and shared the Facebook Live recording. She was not present at the hall.