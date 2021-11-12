Video of Northern Irish man punching Steven Gerrard cardboard cut-out goes viral

A video of a Rangers fan from Northern Ireland punching the head off a cardboard cut-out of Steven Gerrard has gone viral after the manager’s departure to the Premier League was confirmed.

The former Rangers boss was announced as Aston Villa's new manager on Thursday morning.

A video emerged on social media showing Ballyclare man Phil Moreland taking his frustration out on a cardboard cut-out of Gerrard.

The clip starts with a life-sized cut-out of the new Villa manager standing in the room.

Mr Moreland then moves into the picture and punches its head, forcing it to bend backwards.

A subsequent video emerged of a grandmother from Scotland who thought he had punched the real Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Moreland said: “It’s just madness. The video has spiralled out of control.”

The Ballyclare man, who is a passionate Rangers fan, said he bought the cut-out when the team won the league last year.

In a Maloney’s F.C. group chat he joked that he’d “hit him (Gerrard) a dig” if he left and the video was a follow up to that.

“So my friends told me to share it on Facebook,” he explained, “and the next thing it’s being shared all over the place”.

Mr Moreland said he “loves” what Gerrard did for the club but the manner in which he left that was disappointing.

He added: “I just thought maybe with a semi-final next week and possible Europe progression that he maybe would’ve stayed until the end of the season.

"And then tried to win the league this year and get automatic entrance to the Champions League next year, I thought that would have been the plan for him.

"It was just hard to take.”

Along with other supporters, he hopes that club legend Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be hired as Gerrard’s replacement.

Gerrard will replace Dean Smith who was sacked as Aston Villa manager as the club sits just above the relegation zone.

The Liverpool legend will take charge of the Premier League side for the first time against Brighton next Saturday.

He returns south of the border with Rangers four points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership and a Premier Sports Cup semi-final on the horizon.

Gerrard said he hopes fans understand his decision to make the move to Villa Park.