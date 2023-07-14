Video of person replacing NI flag with Irish tricolour during Derry City’s Europa Conference League qualifier goes viral

A video of a person taking down the Northern Ireland flag during what seems to be a Europa Conference League qualifier has been widely circulated online.

The clip appears to be from Derry City’s football match against HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

It shows a man lowering the Northern Ireland flag from the mast where it was flying beside other local flags in the stadium.

It is then replaced with an Irish tricolour.

Derry City play in the League Of Ireland’s Premier Division – which is based in the Republic of Ireland – whereas the majority of football teams in Northern Ireland play in the Northern Ireland Football League.

The footage posted to social media captures the incident from a distant angle and other people can be heard laughing in the background.

The game itself resulted in a scoreless draw and Derry City, who will be hoping to get through a round in Europe for the first time since 2014, had the better of limited opportunities in the largely forgettable Europa Conference League first leg encounter.

UEFA has been contacted for comment.