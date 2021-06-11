Video: On the mooove - residents left shocked as herd of cows invade Belfast street

Residents of a west Belfast street were left shocked on Friday morning as they awoke to a chorus of mooing.

When they drew their curtains they were startled at the sight of a herd of cattle walking up Sliabh Dubh View, off the Springfield Road.

Homes emptied as people gathered in their gardens to watch the animals going walkabout at 6am.

It's thought the bovine buddies may have escaped from a farm in the nearby Black Mountain area.

Local resident Amy McMillen captured the footage on video and posted it on social media, prompting much laughter.

She said everyone kept a safe distance from the animals, who caused no trouble before returning the way they came.

"Me and my husband were asleep, at 6am both of us woke up at the same time and looked at each other, I was like 'is that a cow? Do you hear a moo?' and he just looked at me and then the dog started barking," Amy explained.

"My husband thought it must be someone out still drinking, it was like a foghorn, the dog kept going mad so we looked out the window and there was just a whole load of cows going down the street.

"Nothing happened really, they walked down the street gathered at the bottom for awhile then did a u-turn and walked back the way they came."

She said it was rare to see wild animals in the area.

"Usually you would get it around the New Barnsley area, they would have the odd cow or horse, but never around this area," Amy noted.

There was nobody in the area attempting to locate the cows, she said.

"The whole entire street was out, everyone was out in their gardens but nobody went near them, there was too many of them" Amy said.

"Even the children were out, our daughter couldn't wait to go into school and tell the teacher.

"There was no damage caused, they were well behaved cows."

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a number of cows were located in the area on Friday morning.

“Police received a number of reports at around 6am today (Friday 11th June) of cows loose in the vicinity of the Springfield Road, in west Belfast,” the spokesperson said.

"The animals were moved off the road by officers and secured.”