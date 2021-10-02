Video: Parades Commission determination prevents Centenary parade entering Kilcoole area of Belfast

A North Belfast Orange lodge has handed over letters of protest to the police

A North Belfast Orange lodge marched to the edge of a “no-go” area today where they handed over letters of protest over a Parades Commission decision which banned them from walking part of the route.

It comes after a decision to ban a district centenary parade from entering the Kilcoole area which has led to “immense anger”.

Today, people held signs in protest which read “respect my identity and my culture” and “Sinn Fein wish list - no flags, no orange marches, no Prods”.

The lodge said the determination effectively created "a ‘no go’ area for Protestants in a community where the majority would be supporters of Orange traditions and culture".

The No.4 District issued a statement via the Orange Order on Friday, which claimed the parades body had “displayed contempt for the traditions and heritage of our community” in imposing the condition for the event.

The parade included three bands Ballysillan Volunteers, Pride of Ardoyne and Cloughfern Young Conquerors.

A parade in 2018 was also subject to a dispute over the route.

According to the Parades Commission website around 500 people were expected to participate in the parade, which it categorised as “sensitive”.

The parade began at 3pm from Wheatfield Drive and dispersed from the car park at Ballysillan Leisure Centre at 4.15pm.