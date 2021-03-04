Video: Petrol bomb thrown at house in Kells

A police probe has been launched after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Crosshill View area of Kells on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident was reported around 9.30pm.

A window was smashed and the front door was damaged during the incident.

No-one was in the property at the time.

Inspector Michelle Adams said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area yesterday evening or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 03/03/21."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.