Police are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on the Westlink in Belfast.

The collision happened close to the Grosvenor Road on-slip at around 1PM.

A damaged red car remained at the scene this afternoon as police directed traffic around the vehicle.

#Belfast - Motorists are advised of an ongoing incident on the Westlink heading West Bound after Grosvenor Rd On Slip. PSNI are in attendance. Please approach with caution. (12:57) — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) December 26, 2021

Police have been contacted for comment.