Video: Police declare suspect device at Finaghy Primary School a hoax

Parents had received a message from principal Alastair Mackay on Friday morning telling them he had been advised to close the school.

In a message he said police needed to carry out a search of the school grounds and the surrounding area.

"An individual has phoned Crimestoppers to claim there is a device in the vicinity of the school," he wrote.

"They strongly suspect this is a hoax call, but they wish to carry out a full precautionary search. I can only apologise for the short notice."

Mr Mackay said he would keep parents informed throughout the morning.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney said this afternoon: “Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended Finaghy Primary School this morning, following a report that a device had been left in the area of the school.

“This incident has been declared a hoax. An investigation is ongoing and we are following lines of enquiry. The individual, or individuals responsible for this incident will have caused great upset and distress to the school and community.

“Young schoolchildren and their parents have already been affected by disruption over the last year and this is the last thing they, the teachers and staff needed to contend with.”

SDLP Cllr Dónal Lyons earlier tweeted: “Very frustrating to see Finaghy PS has been forced to close again due to a security alert. Young kids already have enough to be working through after this last year. A stupid and shameful move by whoever is behind this.”

Police are appealling to anyone with information about the incident this morning to contact them on 101, quoting reference 162 of 14/05/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org