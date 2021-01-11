Video: Police probe as INLA fire volley of shots in Derry

Police are investigating reports of shots fired overnight in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

It comes as a video was circulated on social media showing a masked man, armed with a pistol, firing shots into the air. The gunman was flanked by other males believed to be members of the INLA's Derry brigade holding flags before the shots rang out.

Shortly after the incident, residents took to social media to report how PSNI armed response officers had arrived in the area.

A short time later police were alerted to a suspicious object in the Racecourse Road area of the City. The road was closed overnight as a major security operation was put in place. The object was later declared an elaborate hoax.

Police have linked the security alert to the hijacking of a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander on Ballyarnett Road at around 9.30pm.

The incidents come following a week of unrest in the northwest. Last week two cars were set alight and two men shot during separate incidents linked to The New IRA's Derry brigade.

Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood condemned last week's incidents saying: "The people of Derry do not want this. They (New IRA) must stop terrorising our community now."

It is not known if there is a link between the security alert and the firing of shots.

The Sunday Life reported that PSNI patrols have been warned to be wary of being lured into parts of Derry due to fears of an impending New IRA attack. Intelligence indicates the gang plans to use hoax calls about house parties breaching coronavirus restrictions to trick cops into an ambush.

A police spokesperson added: “Police are aware of a social media post showing a video of a masked man firing a volley of shots, and are making enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 102 of 11/01/21