Video: Police revisit scene of Belfast Stewartstown Road hit and run which claimed life of Richie Boyle

Police have revisited the scene of a fatal RTC that occurred in west Belfast on February 5, 2021.

Ritchie Boyle (42) from the Twinbrook area of the City was walking his beloved dog Junior when they were both fatally struck by a Blue VW Golf that failed to stop on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and alight in the Turflodge area. The registration plates were also removed from the vehicle.

An eyewitness described seeing two males exit the vehicle and run in the direction of Norfolk Gardens.

Sunday night's reconstruction was an attempt by police to fully understand what happened on February 5.

Police closed the Stewartstown Road for over four hours as specialist investigators ran a number of scenarios. Police used a blue Golf R car for the reconstruction.

Richie Boyle

Mr Boyle's sister Mary Teresa paid tribute following the hit and run describing him as a “happy-go-lucky person”.

"He would have done anything for anyone - hail, rain, sleet, or snow."

She described how during the first lockdown her brother helped out by painting people's fences and other parts of their houses, and when there was snow he would be out clearing the whole street.

"And that wee dog was everything to him - had him for years," Ms Boyle said. "All kinds of people and strangers knew him from walking that road."

Two men aged 22 and 23 were arrested in relation to the hit and run in February. Both have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone with information, or who was on the Stewartstown Road between 9.30pm and 10.20pm on February 5 and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dash-cam, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.