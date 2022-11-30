Video: Protest held at BBC Radio Foyle over cuts, as PM pledges to raise issue with corporation

Protesters gathered outside the studios of Radio Foyle yesterday to call for the BBC to reconsider job cuts in the city.

Those attending included the National Union of Journalists, a number of other unions and journalists themselves.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will speak to the BBC after the corporation in Northern Ireland confirmed plans to cut programmes at Radio Foyle in the coming months.

BBC Northern Ireland has announced plans to cut up to 40 jobs as part of a drive to save money and invest in online services.

In Londonderry, eight news posts are at risk, as well as the Breakfast Show and local news bulletins.

Mr Sunak was answering a question from SDLP leader Colum Eastwood during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood asked Mr Sunak to act in order to “defend this very important local broadcasting service”.

"Yesterday BBC Northern Ireland announced cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle that in my view will leave the station totally unsustainable,” he told MPs .

"The BBC charter places an obligation on that organisation that allows audiences to fully engage on local issues.

"This decision in my view is a very clear breach of that obligation leaving license fee payers outside the greater Belfast area without proper local programming.

"Will the Prime Minister act to defend this very important local broadcasting service?”

Responding, Mr Sunak said: “I believe very strongly in local public broadcasting and indeed the government has taken steps to support local media. I would be very happy to look at the specific issue he raises and bring it up with the BBC when I next see them.”

The Derry North West Ireland Branch of the National Union of Journalists yesterday declared its solidarity with union members in the BBC.

Branch Secretary Anton McCabe said members jobs are threatened because of wrong-headed government policies and lack of funding.

“We will work with members in Foyle and with the wider union in resisting the butchering of news,” Mr McCabe said. “This is about more than our members' jobs. It is about a news service for the community.”

BBC NI Interim Director Adam Smyth has dismissed the suggestion that the organisation is in danger of becoming too Belfast-centric.

Speaking on Evening Extra, Mr Smyth said what is happening at Foyle is “indivisible” from what is happening in the rest of Northern Ireland and the UK.

The corporation said it was setting out its plans to "facilitate the enhancement of its digital video and online services and the savings that it will need to make over the coming period".

It said that local investment in BBC iPlayer will be increased, but there will also be output and staffing reductions in news, audio and related areas.

Mr Smyth said: "These are challenging times and we face some difficult choices, none of which are easy.

"We have to find monies to maintain and develop our local presence on BBC iPlayer and to absorb cost pressures across different aspects of our work.

"Our concern in all of this will be to safeguard audience value and benefit and to remain mindful of the impact that this announcement will have on BBC staff in Northern Ireland."