Video: PSNI investigating ‘suspected offences’ during west Belfast Easter commemoration parade

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating an Easter republican commemoration parade in west Belfast on Sunday morning.

The event, organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), left Dunville Park on the Falls Road at around 11.30am and made its way up the road towards towards Milltown Cemetery.

The parade was listed by the Parades Commission, who noted that it featured four bands and around 500 people were expected to attend.

A number of other parades in the area are scheduled to take place on what is traditionally a day for republicans to commemorate the events of the 1916 Easter Rising.

IRSP parade on the Falls Road in Belfast on April 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

PSNI officers on the ground and a police helicopter observed the IRSP parade and the force confirmed they will now investigate “in relation to suspected offences”.

"Police were in attendance at a notified parade in the Falls Road area of Belfast on Sunday, April 17th”, said a PSNI spokesperson.

"A policing operation, including evidence gathering was deployed. We will now review the footage and on the basis of initial observations we have commenced a criminal investigation in relation to suspected offences during the course of the parade.

“As is normal for notified parades we will also prepare a report to the Parades Commission on the conduct of the parade.”

Ulster Unionist Party policing spokesperson, Mike Nesbitt, has condemned Sunday morning's parade by the IRSP (Irish Republican Socialist Party) on the Falls Road which included a "colour party" of masked men in black uniforms.

"Easter Sunday is no holiday for health workers, including those based at the Royal Victoria Hospital,” the Strangford Assembly election candidate said.

"What message were the organisers sending them and the families trying to access essential health services? What is a sick young girl or boy to think if their journey to hospital was interrupted by the sight of grown men openly parading as terrorists on the streets of Belfast? And what about the people who live in the area?

"These people need to recognise their actions were never justified, their presence is unwanted and their day has gone. I have been in contact with the PSNI and am heartened by the reassurance police are taking action."