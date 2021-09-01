Video: PSNI probe violent Derry assault

Man knocked unconscious with one punch and kicked in head while lying on road

The PSNI has confirmed that a man was hospitalised after a vicious assault in Derry city centre.

A video has circulated of an incident in Bank Place, adjacent to the City Walls, in which a man is knocked unconscious with one punch.

The man falls back on to the road and as he’s lying stretched out another man runs towards him and kicks him with force in the head.

Around six people can be seen in the video with more off camera.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call just before 10pm following reports of an incident.

One emergency vehicle was sent to the scene and a man taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said police were investigating the report of a man in his 20s being assaulted in Derry on Sunday night, August 29.

He added: “It was reported at around 10pm, in the Bank Street area a man was assaulted, knocking him unconscious. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has information to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2185 of 29/08/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport “Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”