Video: Public urged to close windows and doors as firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Killough recycling plant

The fire service is dealing with a major fire at a recycling plant in Co Down with firefighters continuing to tackle the blaze into Thursday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the incident is “ongoing” as of 5pm and said firefighters expect to be at the site “late into the evening”.

They also urged local residents to keep doors and windows closed while the blaze is being tackled.

The fire broke out at MacNabb Waste Management on the Downpatrick Road at around 10.30am on Thursday.

Nine fire appliances, from Downpatrick, Ballynahinch, Newcastle, Lisburn and Belfast are at the scene.

Huge plumes of smoke have been coming from the plant, blanketing the road.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Firefighters attending blaze at Killough recycling plant

There have been no reports of injuries with confirmation everyone present at the site evacuated safely.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath has said he hoped the damage could be limited and the blaze brought under control quickly.

"I understand that all of the staff team have been evacuated safely which is the first concern,” he said.

"It will be important now for the fire service to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to ensure that the damage to the property is minimal.

"I hope that the business is able to recover quickly form this major incident. They are a successful company and major employer in the area."

The incident is ongoing and police have advised motorists the area.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Scene at Killough recycling plant fire

South Down councillor Cathy Mason added: “It is a huge relief that all staff at MacNabb Waste Management were safely evacuated from the site during the fire.

“I want to pay tribute to the fire service who are still attending the scene and attempting to bring the fire under control.

“McNabb Waste Management is a significant local employer and I will offer my assistance to them over the coming days to help ensure they recover as quickly as possible.”

The fire service said the blaze is being tackled with firefighters using breathing equipment and hoses.

“Our Firefighters remain in attendance at a fire at a recycling plant on Downpatrick Road,” an NIFRS spokesperson said.

“The incident is ongoing and is expected to continue late into the evening. A lot of smoke has been created by the fire and we are asking local residents to keep doors and windows closed.

"A lot of smoke has been created by the fire & we are asking everyone to avoid the area.”