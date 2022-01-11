Video: Road reopens after horses on the loose at Belfast International Airport

A passenger at Belfast International Airport has spoken of his surprise after the sudden arrival of a group of unattended horses.

The PSNI had closed the Ballyrobin Road near the airport around 5.30pm, with reports of a number of horses loose on the carriageway.

One report suggested one of the animals had been hurt in a collision.

Officers worked to clear the road as quickly as possible, with an update issued just after 7pm to say the matter was resolved.

The horses could be seen trotting over a road not far from the airport entrance.

The unusual sight was captured earlier on camera by one surprised passenger.

In a second video on Twitter, the horses could be seen trotting outside the Maldron Hotel, near the airport entrance.

Posting the clip of the animals on Twitter, he said: “Waiting for the bus at Belfast Airport, but considering other forms of transport.”

