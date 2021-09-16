Video: Rostrevor wakes up to a bang after WW2 mortar discovery

Army technical officers carried out a controlled explosion in the Co Down village this morning.

Residents of the normally tranquil Co Down village of Rostrevor were startled on Thursday morning as Army Technical Officers carried out a controlled explosion on a World War 2 mortar.

The bomb was destroyed at about 10am.

The rusty but intact and armed device, a 2-inch US mortar with 2lb of high explosives, was found by farmer JohnRoss Mac Mathuna whilst metal detecting in a field in the Ballymoney area on Wednesday afternoon.

ATO examining a WWII Mortar found in Ballymoney in Rostrevor. (Picture by JohnRoss Mac Mathúna)

“The mortar was from the American army stationed in Rostrevor during WW2,” Mr Mac Mathuna said, "they had a training range here prior to D-Day”.

“We have found tail flights before so knew to be careful of it but we have never ploughed that field so we haven’t found a live one like this one before. The end bit without the explosive charge is what we usually find.”

“We called the called the PSNI, they looked at pictures of it and decided to call in the Army.

ATO at the scene of a WWII Mortar find in Rostrevor before detonating the device in a specially dug hole. (Picture by JohnRoss Mac Mathúna)

“Thankfully the field is well away from houses so it wasn’t much of an inconvenience,” he added.

Rostrevor hosted British, US and even Belgian troops during the Second World War, giving way eventually to German prisoners of war as the tide turned on Hitler’s armies.

The PSNI have been asked for a statement.