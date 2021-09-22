Video: SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan caught tucking into cream bun during Stormont committee meeting

A Stormont MLA has been left red faced after being caught on camera eating a cream bun in the middle of an education committee meeting.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan could be seen indulging in the sweet treat during a virtual meeting of MLAs on Wednesday.

The mid-session lunch-break by Mr McCrossan led to the awkward moment of being snapped in the middle of enjoying the snack, as he can be seen taking a bite of the bun.

And it caught the eye of other politicians, as Mr McCrossan confirmed Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan messaged him “enquiring about the quality of the bun”.

The SDLP man took being caught on camera in good spirits though, before lamenting “can’t get away with anything”.

“Forgot the camera was on and having a lovely cream bun and a cup of tea whilst listening to briefings,” he tweeted.

“For the record, it was excellent!”

A few party colleagues also couldn’t help getting involved online, with MLA Sinead Bradley jokingly branding the west Tyrone MLA a “tube”, seemingly making reference to the awkward moment being streamed on the video platform YouTube.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone joked: “Affection for cream buns a Strabane thing?”

While SDLP Youth chair Corey French suggested a “serious amount of memes are going to be made out of this now”.