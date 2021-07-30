Video shows Carl Frampton in snarky exchange with former trainer

Boxing hero Carl Frampton had a snarky exchange with his former trainer Shane McGuigan yesterday when the pair unexpectedly met each other in England

Frampton was in Brentwood in Essex to support Irish fighter and European champion Tommy McCarthy, who is set to take on Chris Billam-Smith.

Known as ‘The Gentleman’, Billam-Smith is now coached by Shane McGuigan.

In a video which has emerged on social media, McGuigan calls Frampton ‘such a child’ for “going all the way over here”; as they passed each other in a dark corridor.

But Frampton quickly shot back that he had come over for the fight to “be in his mate's corner” as a ‘bucket of water boy”.

The brief video ends with Shane McGuigan stepping into a lift, where he calls Frampton a ‘fool”.

Belfast man Frampton split from the McGuigan camp in 2017.

There followed a multi-million pound legal battle with ex-manager Barry McGuigan which was only settled last November.

Frampton and McGuigan enjoyed huge success before their partnership turned sour.

Nicknamed The Jackal for his exploits in the ring, the fighter won world titles in two different weight divisions.

Frampton sued his ex-manager for alleged withheld earnings from big bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

He was claiming up to £6m against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Barry McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

Lawyers for the Belfast fighter alleged that he had been signed up to a "slave contract".

In a counter suit, Mr McGuigan claimed a one-time protege he had treated like a son was in breach of contract by quitting his Cyclone organisation in August 2017.

Speaking at the time the settlement was announced, Frampton said he was "extremely happy" with the terms of the agreement – and welcomed the end of the dispute.

Mr McGuigan said his family was "pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end".

The legal action ended after a marathon 19 days of evidence.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout the case.