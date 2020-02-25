Video shows removal of posters for PSNI jobs by youths in Belfast

Youths from a group called 'Red Section' videoed themselves taking the posters out of advertising display cases and putting them in a litter bin.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton last night said he was "aware of the video" but pledged that the force would continue to seek to "maximise applications from all sections of the community".

The number of Catholics joining it has fallen. Sinn Fein attended a PSNI recruitment drive for the first time this month.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne hailed the presence of the party's vice-president Michelle O'Neill as "seismic and historic". She held up the new recruitment posters promoting joining the police as a positive career choice.

In the 'Red Section' video on Facebook, youths from the group are seen opening the casing of an advertising display unit on a main road on Sunday night.

They remove the poster and throw it in a litter bin. The faces of the youths, who are dressed in black, aren't shown.

The group said: "PSNI posters removed in Belfast this evening as Red Section activists targeted the British state forces recruitment campaign. Covering arterial routes through the city, no PSNI posters remain."

The Deputy Chief Constable said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media and enquiries are ongoing.

"We are committed to being a service that is representative of all of the communities. Our ongoing multi-media advertising campaign was developed to maximise applications from all sections of the community."

Asked at the recruitment launch if she would encourage young Catholics to join the police, Ms O'Neill replied: "The fact I am here today speaks volumes in terms of what I am trying to do. We need a PSNI reflective of the community it serves."