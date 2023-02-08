Video shows terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair in another fight: this time with punch bag

It is part of a punishing workout Adair endures every day as he inches towards his 60th birthday later this year.

Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair appears to be in fighting form.

He is filmed here working out with boxing gloves on a heavy punch bag in his own backyard.

It is part of a punishing workout Adair endures every day as he inches towards his 60th birthday later this year.

Now based in Troon on the west coast of Scotland, the one-time top loyalist also does an early morning run along the beach in the seaside town where he now lives.

And before heading to the shower Adair likes to finish off with a nonstop session on the punch bag.

“I always liked to keep myself fit, so a daily workout comes naturally to me.” Adair told the Sunday World.

But Adair supporters in Belfast - who would like to see him back in his native city - will have to wait a while longer.

“I’ve no intention of going back to Belfast...well not at the moment.” he said.

And he added: “I’m just getting myself into shape for watching my favourite team Rangers, in the Scottish League Cup Final.”

An ex-UDA brigadier, Johnny Adair once led the notorious UFF unit known as ‘C’ Coy based in the Shankill area of Belfast.

Jailed for 16 years when he pled guilty to directing terrorism, Johnny Adair is without doubt Northern Ireland’s best known loyalist paramilitary leader.

But following his release from prison under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, Adair became embroiled in a bitter feud with the rival UVF which later led to serious tensions within the UDA.

And as negotiations descended into violence three separate attempts were made on Adair’s life.

In an effort to reduce tensions in loyalist area, the Secretary of State revoked the terms Adair’s release license and he was returned to prison.

And with Adair safely behind bars, the mainstream UDA moved against his family and friends, forcing them to leave C’Coy’s’ lower Shankill heartland.

On his release, Adair settled in Scotland, near his life-long loyalist friend Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory who died as a result of a fall last year.