Video: Three children escape injury after shots fired at house in west Belfast

Three children escaped injury after a gun attack in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Police received a report shortly before 8:50pm that a number of shots were fired at a property on St. Bernadette's Avenue. A man, aged in his thirties, and a woman, aged in her twenties, and three children were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: "This was a reckless attack, and we are fortunate no one was physically injured as a result of it but, as you can imagine, this was a distressing ordeal for the victims.

“The very fact those behind this reckless attack thought it was acceptable to fire shots at a house in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

"Our investigation continues this morning, and I want to make a number of appeals.

Pictures from the scene showed a heavy police presence.

The PSNI also scrambled a helicopter to the scene.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast on February 23rd 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Condemning the incident on Tuesday evening, Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey tweeted: "A gun attack on a house in Ballymurphy. Hearing that no one injured thankfully.

"Those responsible for the shooting or those claiming to have left devices at Nichola's or our offices have absolutely nothing to offer society," he added.

Mr Maskey was referring to earlier reports of bomb attacks on two political offices in Belfast, which are being investigated by police.

Mr Maskey's office on Falls Road was targeted alongside that of SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon in North Belfast.