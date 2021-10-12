Video: Two arrested after stolen car crashed in west Belfast

Two men have been arrested after crashing a stolen car in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said the men were arrested in relation to the theft of a vehicle from the Mountcollyer Avenue area of north Belfast.

Police officers including a dog unit and the police helicopter assisted in the search for the occupants of the vehicle who had fled the scene.

According to police, the stolen silver Lexus IS 200 was later located having crashed into a field in the Cherry Gardens area of Dunmurry.

The incident ended at around 3am.

PSNI Area Commander Darren Fox said: "With support from colleagues in Air Support, officers attended the scene and established that the vehicle, a silver Lexus, had been taken from outside a property in north Belfast sometime between 8pm on Monday, October 11 and the time of the collision.

"Two men were arrested and one, aged in his forties is currently assisting with enquiries, while the other, aged in his fifties has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information or dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 47 of 12/10/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”